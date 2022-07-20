Man grows 300 varieties of mango on a single tree

The hose seen from above (photo: Maryke VERMAAK / AFP)

“Even in the desert I can grow mangoes,” says Kaleem Ullah Khan, an 82-year-old Indian man who gets up at dawn, says his prayers and walks calmly a kilometer to his immense 120-year-old mango tree.

Over time, this father of eight has grown to produce more than 300 varieties of mango on this single tree.

“It’s my reward after decades of hard work under the scorching sun,” smiles the man in his vegetable garden in the small town of Malihabad in Uttar Pradesh, a northern Indian state.

“At first glance, it’s just a tree. But if you look closely, it’s an orchard, the largest set of mangoes in the world”, he comments.

After dropping out of school, Kaleem was just a teenager when he made his first experiment in order to create new varieties of mango by assembling different parts of the plant.

The bet was successful, as the experience literally bore fruit and the tree produced seven new varieties. Shortly thereafter, a storm put an end to these creations.

Since 1987, he has concentrated his work on this majestic mango tree, source of more than 300 different varieties. Each one has a special flavor, specific texture, particular color and unique size, he explains.

Single trunk, different branches

Kaleem Ullah Khan growing mangoes (photo: Maryke VERMAAK / AFP)

Kaleem called one of his first varieties “Aishwarya”, in reference to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars and winner of the Miss World beauty pageant in 1994. To date, it remains one of his “best creations”. .

A different one was named for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and another for cricket hero Sachin Tendulkar.

The “Anarkali” variety, or pomegranate flower, has two different layers of rind and pulp, each with a distinct aroma.

At nine meters tall, the precious tree with its robust trunk and thick, wide branches has leaves with different textures and smells. In some places they are yellow and shiny, in others they are dark green and opaque.

“Just as there are no two identical fingerprints, no two types of mango are the same. Nature has endowed this fruit with characteristics similar to those of humans”, says the Indian.

Its graft-like method is complex. It consists of carefully cutting the branch of one variety, leaving an open area to join a branch of another species. Then he seals them both with duct tape.

Kaleem Ullah Khan’s cropped sleeves (photo: Maryke VERMAAK / AFP)

“I’ll take the tape off once it’s solidly sealed. Hopefully this new branch will be ready for next season and will produce a new variety after two years,” explains the experienced man, pointing to a new experiment.

Kaleem Ullah Khan’s skills won him several awards, including one of the highest Indian honors in the year 2008, as well as invitations to Iran and the UAE.