Marvel’s Spider-Man Reveals PC Exclusive Features, Recommended Requirements, and Starts Pre-Sale

The game promises several configuration options and compatibility with exclusive PC technologies

Sony released this Wednesday (20) all the details on the release of the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Manwhich arrives at Steam and the Epic Games Store in day August 12th. In addition to starting the game’s official pre-sale period, the company also revealed the unique graphics features of the new version and its minimum and recommended requirements.

According to developer Insomniac Games, the title will feature ray tracing reflections on compatible hardware. They will be offered at various levels of quality, including a exclusive option for computers that offers even more detail while navigating New York City.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will also be compatible with the technologies NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA DLAA and can be played in screen formats 16:9, ultrawide 21:9 and panoramic 32:9, with full support for up to three monitor schemes. The developer also promises a lots of quality tweaks, including options like SSAO, texture filtering, detail and shadow qualityamong other alternatives.

Marvel’s Spider-Man – minimum requirements

ONLY : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent

: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent Memory : 8 GB of RAM

: 8 GB of RAM Video card : NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470

: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 75 GB of available space

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Recommended Requirements

ONLY : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4Ghz or AMD Ryzen5 1600, 3.2Ghz

: Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4Ghz or AMD Ryzen5 1600, 3.2Ghz Memory : 16 GB of RAM

: 16 GB of RAM Video card : NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 75 GB of available space

Sony releases table for different performances

In addition to releasing the list of minimum and recommended requirements for the game, Sony has also made available a complete table with the expected performance of each one of them. The base specs should be able to run the game on 720p resolution (at 30 FPS) with very low detail levels — already the recommended ones guarantee the game to 60 frames at 1080p resolution and medium detail levels.

Anyone who wants to take advantage of all the ray tracing features of the game, in 4K resolution and with the maximum level of detail quality, will need to have a RTX 3080/Radeon RX 6950XT combined with a Core i7-12700K/Ryzen 9 5900X CPU and at least 32 GB of RAM memory. With these settings, the promise is that the game’s levels of detail will surpass even what is offered by its version for PlayStation 5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available for pre-order on Steam and the Epic Games Store for BRL 249.90 and offers the following bonuses during the period: Iron Spider Suit, Speed ​​Suit, Spider-Punk Suit, Spider-Drone Gadget and 5 Skill Points. Anyone who misses the pre-purchase period will be able to unlock the costumes within the game itself, as long as they meet the necessary conditions for doing so.

