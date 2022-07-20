MD 14 years! Flights plus All Inclusive accommodation in Punta Cana from R$ 6,464 per person, in 8 interest-free installments

in particular to Best Destinations Anniversary, Zarpo has separated unmissable offers to enjoy the Caribbean sea of ​​Punta Cana! At Bávaro Beach, the Grand Palladium Bavaro it’s the Barceló Bávaro Beach They have packages with flights plus All Inclusive accommodation from R$ 12,928 per couple, that is, R$ 6,464 per person, in double accommodation.

The installment is in up to 8 interest-free installments and through the website it is also possible to book just the stay, without air tickets.

Grand Palladium Bavaro

Packages from R$ 13,432 per couple, that is, R$ 6,716 per person. The package includes All-Inclusive flights and accommodation.

In Punta Cana, the Grand Palladium Bavaro is on Bávaro Beach, has high-level infrastructure and is All-Inclusive. There are 14 restaurants throughout the complex, nine of which are à la carte and five buffet-style. 22 bars are also available, offering tropical drinks! The fun includes five pools, kids club, babies club, juniors club, mini disco, archery, sports courts, non-motorized water sports such as kayaking, catamaran and windsurfing and, at an additional cost, mini golf. There are also shows in the theaters, games in the casino and disco for adults. To relax, enjoy the SPA with massages and beauty treatments.

The published prices are per person for the Superior Junior Suite, with capacity for two adults and two babies up to 2 years old, plus flights. To add flights for children, it is necessary to click on “Change flights”, after accessing the links in the table. The value of the package will be recalculated, with no change in the value of the hosting. To choose another occupancy option, go to the resort page on Zarpo.

Barceló Bávaro Beach

Packages from R$12,928 per couple, that is, R$6,464 per person. The package includes All Inclusive flights and accommodation.

Located in Punta Cana, on the edge of Bávaro Beach, the Barceló Bávaro Beach is All Inclusive and has three restaurants exclusive to guests, in addition to two options of bars also restricted to those staying there. The hotel also guarantees unlimited access to the options of the neighboring accommodation, both gastronomic and leisure, including casino and courts. Guests also enjoy an extensive list of amenities at the hotel, which stands out with outdoor and indoor pools, golf course, bowling alley, escape room, games room, fitness center, SPA with complete infrastructure and theater with shows. nocturnal.

The published prices are for the Superior Suite, with capacity for two adults, plus flights. To choose another accommodation or occupancy option, go to The Zarpo resort page.

The values ​​of the packages at Zarpo may vary along with the air tickets. We have listed the prices found on the website at the time of writing this text, but there may be a variation to more or less, so we recommend checking other dates!