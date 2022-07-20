Meta files lawsuit against Meta for putting Meta in the name of the company – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

An American company focused on art installations called Meta has filed a lawsuit against the home of Facebook, Meta. The reason for this is the fact that Mark Zuckerberg’s firm started using the new name, something used as the identity of the arts company 12 years ago. After 8 months of fruitless negotiations, Meta (let’s call it Meta.is) decided to go to law against Meta.

In October 2021, Facebook changed the company’s name to Meta to focus on building the metaverse. In addition to the jokes and confusion that emerged, another institution did not like this change at all.

Facebook seized our META brand and name, which we’ve put our blood, sweat and tears into building for over twelve years. Meta.is on its official page

The company said in its statement that it tried to negotiate in good faith with Zuckerberg’s company, but was never successful. This left her with no choice but to file a trademark infringement lawsuit. Meta.is stated:

This case is about ensuring the collective protection of the rights to our work, innovation and intellectual property, which we dedicate our lives to building — as we evolve towards a more equitable digital and social future. We’ve been Meta since 2010, empowering creators and pioneering immersive creator-driven experiences.

At the time of publishing this news, the Facebook Meta has not yet made any comments on what its goal will be from the process of the other Meta.

It is not the first time that the owner of Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook has faced some kind of problem with the law. In November 2021, for example, the giant was accused of using software to collect search history data from teenage users.

Other trademark lawsuits also took place in 2021. A custom PC firm called Meta PC asked for $20 million for the name, while the logo was the subject of complaints from a German startup.

Finally, a marketing agency called MilleniumGroup didn’t like the “improper use” of the logo. The CEO, Alberto Arebalos, stated that he would file the appropriate measures and legal actions in the US Courts.

In the case of Meta.is, the company said: “The case is about Facebook taking responsibility for its actions and committing to advancing ethically and equitably in the revolutionary industry that we all create together.”

It remains to be seen what the responses of Zuckerberg and his team will be.

