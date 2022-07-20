Microsoft creates ad plan to make Netflix cheaper

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Netflix and Microsoft have partnered to implement a new subscription plan for the streaming service. Today, the most affordable monthly fee is part of BRL 25.90 in Brazil. The idea is that the new subscription will make Netflix cheaper, but with the inclusion of ads.

The alliance between the technology giants comes at a delicate moment for Netflix. After all, the platform struggles not to lose more subscribers in the coming quarters. The proposal was first mentioned in April, when the company reported the massive drop in subscriptions.

Netflix official announcement

“Microsoft has the proven ability to meet all of our needs. […] Most importantly, Microsoft provided the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side.” Greg Peters, COO of Netflix.

When should we watch the cheapest Netflix?

There is still no date for the release of the new Netflix subscription plan. However, the company races against time to stop the loss of customers. The decision to create a new option arose from the disclosure of the company’s financial report. In the last quarter, the platform lost 200 thousand subscribers and made negative projections for the rest of the year.

The alliance to make Netflix cheaper comes from the search for partners. According to The Wall Street Journal, the streaming platform sought out some names in the technology market to make a partnership. However, conversations with Google It is like comcast did not go forward. Thus, Microsoft emerged as a strategic partner, as it does not operate any competing streaming services.

Cheaper Netflix and Advertising Profit Potential

The idea was not unanimous at the top of the Netflix. In fact, the proposal for a cheaper subscription plan could have come out sooner, if it weren’t for a more reluctant stance by the company’s CEO, Reed Hastings.

Pressured by investors, the CEO understood that it is ideal to let customers decide between the options. According to market estimates, by consultancy MoffettNathanson, the Netflix it could raise around US$ 1.2 billion in advertising alone as of 2025. Of course, taking into account only the North American market. In addition, the proposal should reduce the damage caused by the recent loss of subscribers.

