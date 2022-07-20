Microsoft promises Access bug fix after security patch

Microsoft is investigating reports of users experiencing problems with Access after installing the July Patch Tuesday update. The error prevents MS Access 2016 and 2013 from running, with the bugs generated from updates KB5002112 and KB5002121 respectively.

The failure occurs when trying to open an .ACCDE or .MDE file in Microsoft Access. The person may receive an alert message that the requested type library or wizard is “not a VBA project.”

Access 2016 is used to manage databases for a variety of purposes (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

This prevents the use of the program and makes it impossible to open such files, even if there is nothing wrong with them. The bug affects compiled Access databases on Office365 as well, so this is a widespread flaw with MS’s solution.

According to Microsoft software design engineer Shane Groff, the Access developer team investigates the issue in search of a brief solution. Groff made the pledge on the Microsoft Answers forum, which gathers user questions, and said the two security updates are related to other Microsoft Office bugs.

How to fix Access bug?

If you need Access for your daily life, the immediate recommendation is to remove updates KB5002112 and KB5002121 from your computer. Once Microsoft fixes the flaw, you can re-install the security patches without affecting Access running.

Go to Windows Update and search for the number of updates. After removing, remember to disable automatic updating, otherwise Windows may re-download the files and have the problem again.

But keep in mind that uninstalling security updates can also open holes, as the purpose was to fix a “Mid Severity Microsoft Office Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability” (CVE-2022-33632). In order not to bombard the user with small patches, Microsoft usually gathers all the fixes in a single update.