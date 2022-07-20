Microsoft reverts back on policies for selling open source content in its store

The company’s plans would prevent legitimate developers from profiting from their work.

Microsoft confirmed this Tuesday (19) that backtracked on its policies for the Microsoft Store that would affect how developers could profit from content developed from open source code. The policy, which was supposed to go into effect on July 16, was heavily criticized by the community dedicated to creating open source softwarewhich forced the company to change course.

The Seattle company’s goal was to give developers a way to authenticate your projects, preventing copies of them from being sold by copiers. The company’s new policies provided that creators “could not attempt to make a profit from software that was open source or that was generally available for free.”nor could they adopt prices “irrational” given the resources offered to consumers.

The decision was considered problematic because, while preventing copiers from profiting from other people’s designs, it also affected legitimate creators. as they were too technically prevented from profiting from their projectsthere was no incentive for them to be made available on the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft removed references to the new policy

Before deciding to completely remove any reference to policy changes, Microsoft even said it was revising its plans in the face of criticism received. In a statement sent to TechCrunch, the company said it will keep striving to improve your store and work together with developers to meet their demands.

“Over the past year, we’ve been on a journey to continue to open the Store to all developers and deliver better experiences to consumers. This policy update is a continuation of that work and is intended to allow developer choice while helping the consumer experience”, stated the company.

THE Freedom Conservancy Softwarea non-profit organization that provides legal support for open source projects, congratulated Microsoft on the move. According to her, the company has taken positive steps by allowing creators continue to carry out the commercial distribution of their works without having to deal with the barriers normally associated with centralized stores maintained by large corporations.

Source: TechCrunch