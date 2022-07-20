Mike Tyson biographical miniseries gets full trailer







Photo: Disclosure / Hulu / Modern Popcorn

The American platform Hulu has released a new poster and full trailer for “Mike: Beyond Tyson”, a biographical miniseries about the life and career of world champion boxer Mike Tyson. The preview shows flashes of different moments in the fighter’s life, highlighting the violent temper that made him champion, but also made him spend time in prison.

Because of this, Mike Tyson tried to stop the production. When he failed, he attacked the series with a lot of name-calling on social media. In fact, he intended to make his own white plate miniseries, with Jamie Foxx in the lead role.

The cast highlights Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”) as the adult version of the sportsman and also includes veteran Harvey Keitel (“Reservoir Dogs”) as boxing coach Cus D’Amato, Laura Harrier (“Spider-Man: De Homecoming”) as actress Robin Givens, who was the boxer’s first wife, and Li Eubanks (“All Rise”) as Desiree Washington, the model who accused Tyson of rape.

The production was written by Steven Rogers, directed by Craig Gillespie and produced by Margot Robbie – who are, respectively, the screenwriter, director and lead producer of “I, Tonya”, an award-winning film about another evil North American sports star. Americans, Tonya Harding. In addition to them, Karin Gist (producer-writer of “Star” and “Mixed-ish”) joins the team as showrunner.

The premiere arrives in Brazil on the Star+ platform on August 25, the same day as the US launch.