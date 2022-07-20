Mike Tyson is back in the ring in a series trailer

Admin 2 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

O hulu released the first trailer for Mikeseries based on the life of Mike Tyson starring Trevante Rhodes (moonlight) and Laura Harrier.

Check out:

Steven Rogers created the series and Karin Gist will serve as showrunner. The director Craig Gillespie takes the direction. In addition to acting Rhodes will also be part of the production alongside Margot Robbie with the producer LuckyChapand still the entertainment 360 and Clubhouse Pictures.

The attraction will have 8 episodes and will follow the controversial and controversial life trajectory of the fighter who the synopsis says is “one of the most polarizing figures in the history of the sport”.

Mike arrives on August 25th. There is still no information about its debut in Brazil.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

‘we were Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie from Brazil’

Actress Luana Piovani recalled her relationship with actor Rodrigo Santoro in an interview with Veja …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved