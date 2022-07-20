Model says moms complain she wears sexy clothes when leaving child at daycare: ‘They give me death looks’

A model stated that she hassmart hatred from other women when leaving their child in day care of Los Angeles (California, USA). The reason is that other women with children in the establishment complain about her sexy clothes.

Lena Nersesian, 31, who has more than 1.6 million YouTube fans, went viral after revealing that lets friends sleep with their partnerAdam John Grandmaison, who is the father of her child.

Now she has again been the subject of controversy because of the negative reaction she faces at the daycare. Lena, who has a page on the “OnlyFans” platform, says that the other women with children in the nursery fear that she might steal from their husbands. The model claimed to be target of “deadly eyes” of “rivals”.

“In their minds, I’m some kind of perverted sex beast that wants to sleep with anything that moves”said Lena, who is of Armenian descent, according to the Daily Mirror.

“I’m not a home wrecker; I’m a successful blogger, entrepreneur and businesswoman who built my brand from scratch. They can give me all the death glares they want. Honestly, I couldn’t care less. It’s sad in a way. , but only for them. It’s 2022, and people should be able to see beyond stereotypes”she added, who is also a psychologist.

The case recalls that of the Bolivian model, lawyer and businesswoman who was the target of attacks on social media for using a fitness monkey to take her 4-year-old son to school, in Santa Cruz de la Sierra. She was filmed by another student’s mother, who considered Vanesa Medina’s outfit “inappropriate”. Images of the Bolivian girl arriving at the school were broadcast on the networks. Some netizens came to suggest that Vanesa’s son be withdrawn from schoolon the grounds that her clothes should not be worn in front of children.

For many, Vanesa was so criticized for having a sculptural body. The physical form of the Bolivian would have been the target of preconception.