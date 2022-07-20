Moto G60 gets Android 12, but update divides opinion | Cell

laughter Brazilian users of the Moto G60 cell phone were surprised this week with the arrival of the update to Android 12, the latest system from Google. The news moved social networks and the term “Android 12” reached the most talked about topics on Twitter this Wednesday morning (20). While some consumers praised the update, others used the social network to complain – mainly about the MyUX look, the Motorola interface.

The Moto G60 hit the market in April 2021. The model with an intermediate datasheet draws attention due to the photographic set with a 108 MP main sensor and long-lasting battery, with 6,000 mAh capacity.

What changes on the Moto G60 with Android 12?

The Android 12 update on the Moto G60 brings the new Material You interface, which was cited as the biggest design change in Android history at launch. The novelties also include a 15% reduction in the use of large processor cores, which should generate greater battery savings.

Another feature of the update is the use of approximate location in apps. In this way, when downloading an application, the user will be able to offer the approximate location instead of the exact location they are in, ensuring more privacy and control over their information. The changes also include tweaks to the notification center, with the promise of improved speed when opening apps by tapping on incoming alerts.

The Moto G60 arrived in Brazil last year in blue and champagne colors for R$2,699, but can be seen on Amazon for prices starting at R$1,619 – a drop that borders on R$1,080. O TechTudo prepared an article in detail about the product, with a technical sheet, pros and cons.