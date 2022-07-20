Ms. Marvel | Kevin Feige has hidden Brie Larson’s appearance from directors

Brie Larson’s participation in Ms Marvel may not have surprised some fans, but it did surprise the directors of the last episode.

talking to the colliderBilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi say they asked Kevin Feige more than once when they were going to film with Brie Larsonand the head of Marvel not only did he never reveal this to them, he also didn’t confirm if she would appear in the series.

“So this was actually… Nia DaCosta filmed this while filming The Marvels…” – Says El Arbi. “We were always asking Kevin, “Hey, when is Captain Marvel coming?” And he would always tell us, ‘Don’t worry about it. You will see.’ Meanwhile, he told Nia DaCcosta: ‘Just shoot that scene. We need it. And you will see.’ Suddenly, when we were calibrating the final episodes after the credits, we said, “Oh. look at Captain Marvel.” So that was a big surprise for us too. But it was pretty cool.” – Completes the director.

Brie Larson appears only in the post-credits scene of Ms MarvelWhere Carol Danvers body swap with Kamala Khan.

Ms. Marvel features Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. Aspiring artist, gamer and a voracious writer, she is a huge fan of the Avengers – Captain Marvel in particular. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world. That is, until she is given super powers, like the heroes she’s always looked up to. After all, life is easier with super powers, right?

The series’ directing team includes Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys For Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (two-time Oscar winner in the Best Documentary Short Film category) and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead).