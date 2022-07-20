Multilaser announces brand change and is renamed Multi

On the afternoon of this Wednesday (20), Multilaser announced a brand change in the market. From now on, the Brazilian company is renamed “Multi”. The change aims to reinforce the company’s national origin, in addition to the scope of the group’s portfolio – which has more than five thousand products. Multi will have an investment of R$ 100 million in initiatives to contemplate the new logo, as well as a campaign – online and offline – and marketing strategies designed for social networks.

The Marketing Director, Flávia Drummond, reinforced the company’s presence in multiple segments, such as electric motorcycles, which it entered after the recent acquisition of the startup Watts Mobilidade Elétrica. “We are reaffirming our commitment to taking all things that carry technology and that make people’s lives easier, at a fair price for Brazilians. From tablets, smartphones, notebooks and small appliances to electric motorcycles.”











Flavia Drummond







Multi Marketing Director The new logo is inspired by technology, variety and simplicity, with emphasis on the curves for the letter M, which will be the icon of the brand, as adds the Creative Director of Multi, Leo Saito. “The curves of the letter M, which will be the icon of the brand, reinforce the connections and allude to a unique and memorable grip. The rounded corners invite and bring the consumer closer in a modern and human way. And the spaced letters build the lightness that the company seeks to communicate.”











Leo Saito







Multi Creative Director

The 360° marketing campaign will be developed by the Soko agency, with launch scheduled for the second half of August 2022. There will still be a sound logo applied in all lines of technology, such as notebooks, smartphones and tablets. So, did you like the change from Multilaser to Multi? Leave your opinion in the comments below.

Source link