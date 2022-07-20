NASA releases image of damage caused by impact on James Webb’s mirror

At the end of May, the James Webb Space Telescope took a “high”: an impact with a micrometeoroid (a small piece of space rock) caused permanent damage to one of the 18 segments of its hexagonal mirror. Now, a new study published by NASA attempts to determine the true extent of this damage.

“Inevitably, any spacecraft will encounter micrometeoroids,” says the report, prepared by NASA and space agencies of Canada (CSA) and Europe (ESA) and published on the ArXiv website, not yet peer-reviewed.

In fact, during the commissioning (preparation phase for the start of scientific operation) of the telescope, “six localized deformations on the surface of the primary mirror that are attributed to the impact of micrometeoroids” were detected. These deformations occurred at a “rate of approximately one per month,” according to the report, which is “consistent with pre-launch expectations.” In total, since launch, 19 impacts have been recorded. Fortunately they didn’t have much of a detectable effect on operations – except what hit the C3 segment.

This micrometeoroid “caused a significant uncorrectable change in the general shape of this segment.” The good news is that “only a small part of the telescope’s area was affected,” according to NASA. And by adjusting the position of the other 17 segments, the team is able to minimize image distortion caused by the impact. In fact, the “defect” is not visible in the first five images of James Webb released by NASA in the last week.

The chart below shows the alignment of James Webb’s mirrors before launch (left) and after impact (right). The scale indicates the “wavefront errors”, and the lighter the color, the greater the error. The impact site is clearly visible as the white “spot” in the lower right corner of the mirror.

White “spot” in the right image indicates the location of the May impact. (Image: NASA/ESA/CSA)

According to the study, it is still unclear whether the May impact of this year was a rare event, or whether the telescope may be more susceptible to damage than estimated by pre-launch modeling.

“The project team is conducting further investigations into the micrometeoroid population, how impacts affect beryllium mirrors, and the effectiveness and efficiency of damage mitigation measures, such as restrictions on the direction the telescope is pointed, to minimize the time spent pointing. in the direction of orbital motion, which has a statistically higher rate of micrometeoroids with higher impact energy”.

Despite everything, the team responsible for the JWST is optimistic. “…overall, the scientific performance of the JWST is better than expected,” the text reads.

Source: NASA/ESA/CSA