Natalie Portman talks post-credits scene in Thor: Love and Thunder

the films of Marvel are known for their post-credit scenes and in the Thor: Love and Thunder will not be different. It has two scenes, one of them introducing a new character to the universe and another is a mysterious sequence, which leaves a door open for new directions.

The scene shows Jane Foster arriving in Valhalla, which could have been a ploy to leave the doors open for Natalie Portman in the future of the MCU, or even a happy ending for the Mighty Thor.

Portman gave an interview to the D23 Inside Disney podcast and commented on the scene, but it was somewhat mysterious, saying he didn’t know where the sequel would go.

“Certainly, it seems to me that anything is possible, but I don’t have any inside information regarding that.”she said.

In the plot of the new Thor movie, the God of Thunder goes through a midlife crisis, going after a journey of self-discovery, after its more than 1500 years of existence.

Along the way, he will meet other gods and even meet his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster, who will have to take Thor’s place to protect Asgard from the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods. For this, she will transform into the Mighty Thor.

The film features a cast made up of Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt and Jaime Alexander. Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and has been in theaters since July 7, doing very well at the box office around the world.