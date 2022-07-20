Náutico agrees with Elano until November 2023, and the coach is already watching the game against Ponte Preta | nautical

Beaten hammer. With a contract until November 2023, Elano Blumer is the new coach of Náutico. The coach will even be on Wednesday night, at Moisés Lucarelli, where Náutico will face Ponte Preta, at 7pm, for the 19th round of Série B.

The new alvirrubro commander arrives with his technical commission, formed by assistant Walmir Cruz and physical trainer Luiz Fernando Bergamin.

Elano, Ferroviária technician — Photo: Jonatan Dutra/Ferroviária SA

Elano was the second name sought by the board of Náutico after the dismissal of coach Roberto Fernandes, last Sunday. Initially, the alvirrubra leadership had sought out Eduardo Baptista, who declined the invitation, claiming that he no longer wanted to work in 2022 to dedicate himself to his family.

A player with a successful career, with stints at Santos, Flamengo, Shakhtar Donetsk, Galatasaray, Grêmio, Manchester City and the Brazilian national team, having played in the 2010 World Cup, Elano has a short career as a coach.

His first steps in the role were taken in 2017, when he took over as interim at Santos. As an effective, the initial work was at Inter de Limeira, between 2019 and 2020. In the São Paulo team, he went to the semifinals of the Interior Trophy.

Then, Elano took over Figueirense and had the most complicated work, in his only experience in Serie B. It took only three months of work, in a club plunged into crisis. He finished his stint with 17 games, three wins, six draws and eight defeats.

Elano, Náutico's new coach — Photo: Disclosure

He was then hired by Pela Ferroviária and put on his most solid work. Elano arrived at the club on April 26, 2021, during the Campeonato Paulista and led Locomotiva to the knockout stage, being eliminated by São Paulo in the quarterfinals.

In Série D do Brasileiro, he reached the historic mark of 19 unbeaten games. However, he did not get access to Serie C and lost his spot to Atlético-CE on penalties.