Náutico negotiates with Elano to be the club’s new coach | nautical

Náutico has open talks to settle with the new coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. This is Elano, a 41-year-old former player who, as a coach, has stints at Inter de Limeira, Figueirense and Ferroviária. The alvirrubra board collected information about Elano and has already started negotiations to complete the contract. The information was first disclosed by the NE45 portal and confirmed by the ge.

Still without a coach, Timbu plays today against Ponte Preta; see details

Elano is not the only name in the list of coaches that interest Náutico, but it is what, at the moment, pleases in terms of tactics and relationships. Despite his short time as a coach, since 2019, the former athlete has the endorsement of the leaders of the alvirrubro squad who know or worked with the commander.

The first option for Náutico in the coach market was Eduardo Baptista, but the red-white board found difficulties in the negotiation due to the fact that the coach wanted to spend time dedicated to his family. With the negotiations with Eduardo “stuck”, Timbu left for other names.

Elano’s career as a coach took its first steps in 2017, when he took over as interim for Santos. As an effective, the initial work was at Inter de Limeira, between 2019 and 2020. In the São Paulo team, he went to the semifinals of the Interior Trophy.

1 of 1 Elano, Ferroviária technician — Photo: Jonatan Dutra/Ferroviária SA Elano, technician at Ferroviária — Photo: Jonatan Dutra/Ferroviária SA

At Figueirense, Elano had the most complicated job. It was just three months of work, at the club plunged into crisis. He finished his stint with 17 games, three wins, six draws and eight defeats.