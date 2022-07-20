Netflix: Cheaper Subscription with Ads Will Not Include All Content on the Platform

The cheapest ad-supported subscription plan will not include all licensed Netflix content at launch. The streaming giant will need to negotiate with studios and distributors to convince them to change the previously stipulated deal.

Based on recent information from The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is ​​reportedly negotiating its deals with Warner Bros. (studio of “You), Universal Television (producer of Russian Doll) and Sony Pictures Television (producer of Cobra Kai). The company will also need to renegotiate the rights to some older series, such as Breaking Bad.

Sarandos said during the meeting that most Netflix shows will be included in the new plan, but there are some that won’t be possible without negotiations with the studios. However, he stresses that if the subscription were launched today, users would have a great experience.

During the meeting, he also confirmed that Netflix lost almost 1 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2022. Despite the negative result, the company made a profit of US$ 1.44 billion (~R$ 7.77 billion) and expects to increase the number of users by 1 million in the next quarter. According to Sarandos, the streaming giant will take new steps to increase its subscriber base.