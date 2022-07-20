Netflix: New Ad Plan Won’t Give Access to Full Catalog | streaming

Netflix’s new, cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan won’t give you access to all the movies and series in the catalog. The information was confirmed by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos at a meeting with shareholders to disclose the balance sheet for the second quarter of 2022, last Tuesday (19). Certain content will not be available due to negotiations with the producers, as the new subscription modality, which is scheduled to be launched in 2023, will feature advertising. So far, there is no way to know which productions will be left out, but Netflix guarantees that the experience will be good.

“Today, the vast majority of content people watch on Netflix can be included in the ad plan. There are some titles that don’t, and we’re talking to the studios. But if we launched the product today, subscribers to that plan would have a great experience,” Sarandos said.

Although the company does not reveal which studios it is negotiating with to compose this restricted catalog, an article from Wall Street Journal points out that Netflix would be in talks with Sony Pictures, Universal Studios and Warner Bros. looking for agreements. It is worth remembering that many popular series on streaming belong to these companies: The Crown and Kobra Kai to Sony; “You” to Warner Bros.; and “Russian Doll” to Universal, for example.

What we know so far about the ad plan

Scheduled to arrive in 2023, the new subscription modality will be developed in partnership with Microsoft. In a statement published on its official blog, the Windows maker said that the advertisements in the streaming will be managed by the company’s advertising platform. The partnership also involves providing technology and, in Microsoft’s words, privacy protections.

The price of the plan and other subscription conditions are not yet known, but rumors indicate that the value should be much lower than that charged for the basic plan, which costs R$ 25.90 in Brazil. In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said the rollout would be gradual, and the plan “will likely start in some markets where ad spend is significant.”

The cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan is an attempt by Netflix to broaden its subscriber base. Figures from the third quarter of 2022 indicate that the service lost more than 970 thousand customers in the same period. To stop the decline, the company is also testing charging an extra fee to users who share their account password with people who do not live in the holder’s home.

