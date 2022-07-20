Netflix Reports New Loss of Nearly One Million Subscribers in Q2; non-optimistic scenario

This has definitely not been an easy year for Netflix. After revealing that it lost 200,000 subscribers and decided to adopt new financial strategies by canceling original series, the streaming giant presented this Tuesday (19), new reports that justify the company’s spending cuts in recent months. According to figures for the 2nd quarter of this year, between April and June, the service lost 970,000 subscribers worldwide. Although not the first drop, these rates are the most alarming since the platform’s creation, representing an increase of almost 500% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Despite having had a poor performance in the period, the result recorded by Netflix is ​​optimistic compared to the forecast of the executives of the North American company, who at the beginning of the year estimated that the number of cancellations in the 2nd quarter would be two million, low driven by growing competition in the streaming industry This is the second time that Netflix has lost subscribers and the future scenario does not propose positive changes. According to information, in June this year the total number of users of the service was 220.7 million, a number of subscribers that is still enough to keep the company in the lead against rivals, but which has been falling in the last six months.

