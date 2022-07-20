New Alienware gaming laptops have 480 Hz refresh rate display

Model m17 R5 is one of the most powerful laptops on the market today

THE alienware is no joke and decided to bring to the gaming public a notebook with a refresh rate of 480 Hz.

The m17 R5 model is a 17-inch AMD Advantage notebook and one of the most powerful today.

Alienware’s monster m17 R5 notebook

Alienware offers in the m17 R5 model a Radeon RX 6850M XT graphics card with 12GB vRAM (with the option to be configured with RTX 3080 Ti GPU), AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU or a Ryzen 9 6900HX, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM , 4TB of NVMe storage and utilizes features like AMD’s Smart Access Memory, SmartShift Max, and FreeSync Premium.

As mentioned above, this is a 17-inch notebook, which in its 2022 version has a Full HD 480 Hz panel, one of the highest refresh rates available on the market today, and also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and Alienware ComfortView Plus blue light filtering. If you’re a competitive player, these are definitely specifications that will suit you.

In addition to the aforementioned attributes, systems with a Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU receive Cryo-tech cooling from Alienware with 3.5 times greater vapor chamber than the m17 R4 models, and while the CPU fan is smaller than on older models, she is more efficient.

It’s a robust model, regardless of the configuration you choose. And this robustness is clear by the weight of the monster, which varies according to the specifications, but can reach 3.5 kilos.

The values ​​of the Alienware m17 R5 range from US$ 1,600 to US$ 2,800, depending on the configuration, which is equivalent to roughly R$ 8,600 to R$ 15,000, at the current exchange rate of the real against the dollar. These are very expensive values ​​to invest in a notebook in the current situation of the country, which ends up restricting the Brazilian target audience to enthusiasts with good money saved and who really enjoy playing on a laptop.

