New York asks for help after increase in migrant asylum applications

The city said that the city’s shelters received 2,800 asylum applications in the last six or seven weeks.

Luciano Garcia/Jovem Pan

New York has a lot of requests from immigrants from Latin America



the mayor of New YorkEric Adams, asked this Tuesday, 19, help to the federal government of United States in response to the “strong increase” in asylum seekers, especially from Latin America, recently recorded by the city’s homeless shelter system. In a statement, the city said that the ‘Big Apple’ shelters received 2,800 asylum seekers “from Latin America and other regions” in the last “six to seven” weeks and appealed for government assistance, both financial and technical, due to the risk of spillover. “In some cases, families are arriving on buses sent by the Texas and Arizona governments, while in others, it looks like people are being sent by the federal government,” the mayor said. Adams stressed that the city wants to welcome immigrants and care for the homeless, but warned that his management is struggling to support the growing homeless population in shelters, now accompanied by a large influx of asylum seekers.

In a later speech, in which he announced a project to support the homeless, Adams told the press that the reception system is “overloaded” and asked “states that have given one-way tickets” to migrants to “understand that there has to be a partnership”. Two NGOs that help the homeless, Legal Aid and the Coalition for the Homeless, criticized the mayor’s comments, said “asylum seekers should not bear the blame” for the local begging crisis and accused the city of imposing “obstacles” bureaucratic” to its resolution. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser this week made a similar request to the ruler of New York, saying migrants “are being tricked” into taking buses from southern states.

Republican administrations in Texas and Arizona have offered transport to migrants to the capital as a protest against President Joe Biden’s immigration policy. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey detailed Tuesday on Twitter that his state is “providing voluntary transportation for asylum seekers to Washington only,” but found it “convenient that liberal mayors (likely alluding to New York and Washington) ) finally speak out about this humanitarian crisis as it affects their communities”.

*With information from EFE