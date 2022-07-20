News: Thiago Heleno and Fernandinho are listed for the game against Atlético-GO | football

O athletic confirmed the presence of defender Thiago Heleno and midfielder Fernandinho in the list of related players for this Wednesday’s game, against Atlético-GO. The match is valid for the 18th round of Serie A, and if coach Luiz Felipe Scolari is an option, the athletes will make important returns to the team.

Thiago Heleno took the field for the last time on March 23in the first leg of the semifinal of the Campeonato Paranaense, in the defeat of Athletico to Coritiba, at Arena da Baixada, by 2 to 1. The player was injured in the match, underwent shoulder surgery and has been out since then.

1 of 1 Fernandinho – Athletico — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Fernandinho – Athletico — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

Fernandinho, on the other hand, was registered in the Brazilian Football Confederation’s Daily Newsletter this Tuesday (19), after the opening of the international transfer window. He played his last game for Manchester City in May.

For Hurricane, the last game was in 2005. The farewell with the red-black shirt was against São Paulo on July 14, in the Libertadores final. Then he went to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine.