Nothing Phone 1: Updated phone with HDR10+ support, camera improvements and more

Nothing Phone 1 was released in July and is now getting its first system update with several improvements to the camera app, display with new technology support and even extended battery life. See everything that changes with this new Nothing OS build
14 Jul
12 Jul
The first software update for Nothing OS is being rolled out first in India weighing in at 93.81 MB and features HDR10+ support on the OLED screen. Also, now the system is being optimized with longer battery life, new interface effects, new design and system sounds.
The camera app is also being improved with optimized effects in HDR, portrait mode, night mode and improved interface. Benefits of the new version also bring more speed and efficiency when using the fingerprint sensor and other fixes for minor bugs.
Unfortunately, the change list does not point to any fixes for the green-spotted screen bug reported by some users. Check if the new version is now available for you in Settings > System Updates > System.
Nothing Phone 1 specs
- 6.55-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and adaptive rate of 120 Hz
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Platform
- Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB or 12GB RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Two rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766, f/1.8, OIS and EIS)
- Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor (f/2.2, Macro mode and EIS)
- 5G connection, Dual-SIM, stereo sound, IP53, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and dual-band WiFi
- 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging
- Android 12 with NothingOS interface
- Dimensions: 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm
- Weight: 193.5g
