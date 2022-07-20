Nothing Phone 1: Updated phone with HDR10+ support, camera improvements and more

Nothing Phone 1 was released in July and is now getting its first system update with several improvements to the camera app, display with new technology support and even extended battery life. See everything that changes with this new Nothing OS build

The first software update for Nothing OS is being rolled out first in India weighing in at 93.81 MB and features HDR10+ support on the OLED screen. Also, now the system is being optimized with longer battery life, new interface effects, new design and system sounds.

The camera app is also being improved with optimized effects in HDR, portrait mode, night mode and improved interface. Benefits of the new version also bring more speed and efficiency when using the fingerprint sensor and other fixes for minor bugs.

Unfortunately, the change list does not point to any fixes for the green-spotted screen bug reported by some users. Check if the new version is now available for you in Settings > System Updates > System.