Nubank launches new silver card: how does it work?

Nubank launched a new silver card. In short, the same is available to corporate customers (PJ), with a debit and credit function. The same is visually different from other products. However, it works the Nubank way that everyone knows: no annual fee, no hidden fees, no bureaucracy.

In addition, it is possible to customize with the name of your company, and allows you to control purchases in real time through the app. Below, check out all the details of this news.

All details about Nubank’s silver card

The silver color facilitates the differentiation between the individual card and the legal entity card. That way, it will be easier to recognize which one is dedicated to the company’s finances, and organize the separation of expenses.

In short, not all Nubank customers will have access to a silver card. The product is exclusive to the institution’s PJ account customers.

So, if you have an individual account, your card will remain purple. On the other hand, if you are an entrepreneur and do not yet have a PJ Nubank account, it is possible to open your account and get your silver card.

Furthermore, it is important to point out that the new PJ card will be released gradually, for the entire customer base. Therefore, at this first moment, only customers who fit the rules below can request the card:

Who has never asked for a silver card in the PJ account;

If your current card (purple) is about to expire;

If you fall under loss, theft and/or damage cases.

Finally, it is important to note that the PJ card has multiple functions. However, to have access to credit, you must have a card with a debit function. Therefore, not all PJ customers can apply for a credit card yet. This is said, as the functionality is being released in the app gradually and is subject to credit analysis.

