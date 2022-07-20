NVIDIA reduces clock and CUDA cores of GeForce RTX 3050 embedded in PCs already built

More common in Asian markets, OEM version may deliver inferior performance

THE NVIDIA made available, at the beginning of this year, the GPUs GeForce RTX 3050 with a focus on tracking the entry of cards, updating the sector with technologies such as ray tracing acceleration, for example. One of the versions of RTX 3050a OEMthat is, which are already installed in the final products, comes with reduced specifications compared to the models shipped separately.

The portal ITHome reported that, contrary to the standard models of the GeForce RTX 3050 that present 2506 CUDA coresthe version OEM has only 2304 cores. Furthermore, other features like TMU count and ROP are also lower than the defaults 80 and 32 respectively.

O OEM model comes equipped with a GA106 GPU core. There are two separate standard models, the GA106 and the GA107. The OEM also has lower clock speedsbeing 1.51 GHz against the normal base 1.55 GHz, and 1.76 GHz in boost against the 1.78 GHz of the separate models.

Similar prices, lower specs

The models of GPUs GeForce RTX 3050 OEM are much less popular than DIY versions, being practically restricted to the Asian market. The price, according to the portal ITHome(via wccftech) is similar between both, despite the lower specifications.

The situation requires attention on the part of buyers, as they can purchase a product considering the performance of the most popular versions, although this problem, as mentioned, should affect buyers in the Asian market and OEM models of the board more.

If you are interested in knowing the potential of RTX 3050O adrenaline produced a complete analysis of the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3050 DIY model, where aspects such as consumption, game testing and even gameplay video were included. The content can be checked on the card below.

Via: Wccftech Source: ITHome