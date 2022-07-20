Offer alert: Redmi K40 Pro for R$ 3,594

Presented by Xiaomi in the middle of last year, the Redmi K40 Pro arrived as the brand’s bet to meet gamer users looking for an advanced and cost-effective smartphone, equipped with the last generation of Qualcomm processors and other components that are used to integrate top-of-the-line models.
Showing a modern and different construction, the K40 Pro boasts a high quality AMOLED screen with 6.67 inches in size, FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate, a set capable of providing great performance during gameplay or entertainment consumption.
On the inside, the phone comes with the Snapdragon 888 chipset — octa-core up to 3 GHz with 5 nm lithography — along with the Adreno 660 video card and 8 GB of RAM in the LPDDR4X standard; in this model, the internal storage has 128 GB of capacity with no expansion slot.
Other highlights include the 4,520 mAh battery with fast charging, triple set of rear cameras (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP), Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC technology for proximity payments, in addition to support for the fifth generation of mobile networks, 5G. , and USB Type-C.
As determined by AllCellularcurrently the Redmi K40 Pro can be found for R$ 3,594 at Carrefour with the possibility of paying in cash using a bank slip or in up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 359.45 on a credit card.
This offer is valid for the 8GB/128GB version in black. The shipping cost varies according to the destination city, but you can calculate the delivery cost on the order page. See price history below:
redmi K40 Pro
technical sheet
- 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- 120 Hz refresh rate and camera hole
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Platform
- Adreno 660 GPU
- 8 GB of RAM memory
- 128 GB of internal storage
- 20 MP front camera
- Four rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 5 MP sensor
- 5G, Dual Band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2
- 4,520 mAh battery
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- Dimensions: 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm
- Weight: 196g
*Cover image: representation.
(Updated July 18, 2022 at 7:58 pm)