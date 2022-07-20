Open-air cinema in Novo Anhangabaú brings a weekly program of films – TELA VIVA News

Open-air cinema in Novo Anhangabaú brings a weekly program of films

Following the agenda of sociocultural events with 250 free activities that take place in the central region of São Paulo, Cine Anhangá, in Novo Anhangabaú, brings a program of films that are box office successes, in addition to indie films, shorts and documentaries.

On Tuesdays, the space is reserved for the Independent Session, an audiovisual dedicated to productions in Skate, Urban Sports and behavior, with a focus on content produced by users of Novo Anhangabaú.

On Wednesdays, the Esquenta 30th Mixbrasil Festival features screenings of films awarded in previous editions at the largest LGBTQIA+ cultural production festival in Brazil.

On Saturdays, Cine Anhangá brings SP-Urban with a presentation of digital art, and Cinema de Fachada, a project conceived by actresses Bianca Comparato and Alice Braga with the aim of promoting and spreading the art and culture of cinema across different screens, perspectives and horizons. For the space, the project is curating focused on national cinema in cooperation with distributors, directors and other agents who believe in and move Brazilian cinema.

Finally, the Sunday Special Session brings new titles each week to complete the program and excite the public.

The schedule of weekly activities at Novo Anhangabaú: O Vale da Gente can be followed through the website or Instagram.

