“Order of Jorge Jesus”; Fernebahçe acts in the market and comes strong to hire Santos defender of R$ 16.7 million

The Turks have already closed with Arão, from Flamengo, and in addition to him, they monitor two more names in Brazilian football.

With the opening of the transfer window, European teams are keeping an eye on the Brazilian market in search of options to strengthen their teams. Some young Brazilian players are on Europe’s radar. As saints it wouldn’t be different and after Kaiky’s sale to Spanish football, one more defender can go to European football.

According to information gathered and published by the journalist Lucas CostaFelipe Jonathan, from Fish, is on the radar of Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, which is commanded by coach Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese commander wants some names from the Brazilian market. The Turks have already closed with Arão, from Flamengo, and in addition to Felipe Jonatan, they also want Gustavo Henrique.

“Information I gave on the live a few minutes ago: Fenerbahçe-TUR will try, again, to sign left-back Felipe Jonatan, from Santos. Peixe had an official proposal in hand in February, but refused. Player would be a request from coach Jorge Jesus”informed the reporter Lucas Costa on his Twitter.

According to data published on the portal transfermarkta website specialized in market and transfers, the young left-back, only 24 years old, has his economic rights assessed at 3 million euros (about R$ 16.7 million at the current price).

Regarding the season, Santos returns to the field on Wednesday night (20), at 9:30 pm, against Botafogo, at home, for Série A of the Brazilian Championship. At the moment, Alvinegro Praiano is in 11th place in the national league table with 22 points.