Oscar Slap: Will Smith Is Highest-Paid Actor of the Year

The year 2022 has been, to say the least, remarkable for Will Smith. The actor won the Oscar the same night he slapped co-star Chris Rock and made news for his temper. Now, Smith has revealed himself to be Hollywood’s highest-paid actor of the year, earning $35 million from Apple TV+ for the super-production Emancipation, film that had its premiere postponed to 2023, when the mood around the actor should be calmer. In the ranking released by the American magazine Variety, Smith had the highest salary, but was behind Tom Cruise, who agreed to receive a share of box office profits from Top Gun: Maverick. The movie has made $1 billion to date, which should turn Cruise’s $12 million fee into a pompous $100 million.

As is well known, actresses tend to be far from the top of Hollywood’s highest paid rankings. The list of highest-paid movie stars has just five women. The first of them to appear, Margot Robbie for the film Barbie (US$12.5 million), occupies the 17th position. On the other hand, on television, the number of well-paid actresses is higher, but salaries are still below actors. Elisabeth Moss, for example, received $1.1 million for the Apple TV+ series illuminated and occupies the third position of the ranking, behind Mahershala Ali and Kevin Costner. The television ranking has 10 women, which include Winona Ryder, Elisabeth Olsen, Brie Larson and Helen Mirren.

Check out the ranking of the best Hollywood salaries this year:

Movie theater

Tom Cruise, by Top Gun: Maverick – $100 million* (*estimate)

Will Smith, for Emancipation – 35 million dollars

Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon – 30 million dollars

Brad Pitt, for Formula 1 Drama – 30 million dollars

Dwayne Johnson, for Black Adam – 22.5 million dollars

Will Ferrell, by Spirited – 20 million dollars

Chris Hemsworth, for Extraction 2 – 20 million dollars

Vin Diesel, for Fast X – 20 million dollars

Tom Hardy, for Venom 3 – 20 million dollars

Joaquin Phoenix, by joker 2 – 20 million dollars

Ryan Reynolds, by Spirited – 20 million dollars

Denzel Washington, for The Equalizer 3 – 20 million dollars

Jason Momoa, by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – 15 million dollars

Eddie Murphy, by Beverly Hills Cop 4 – 15 million dollars

Chris Pine, by Star Trek sequel – 13 million dollars

Steve Carell, for Minions: The Rise of Gru – 12.5 million dollars

Ryan Gosling, for Barbie – 12.5 million dollars

Margot Robbie, for Barbie – 12.5 million dollars

Millie Bobby Brown, by Enola Holmes 2 – 10 million dollars

Timothée Chalamet, for Wonka – 9 million dollars

Matt Damon, for Oppenheimer – 4 million dollars

Robert Downey Jr, by Oppenheimer – 4 million dollars

Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer – $4 million

Daniel Kaluuya, for nope – 4 million dollars

Jamie Lee Curtis, by Halloween Ends – 3.5 million dollars

Anya-Taylor Joy, by Angry – 1.8 million dollars

TV

Mahershala Ali, for The Pilot – 1.3 million dollars

Kevin Costner, for yellowstone – 1.3 million dollars

Elisabeth Moss, for Shining Girls – 1.1 million dollars

Michael Keaton, for Dopesick – $1 million

Harrison Ford, for 1923 – 1 million dollars

Helen Mirren, by 1923 – 1 million dollars

Will Ferrell, by The Shrink Next Door – 1 million dollars

Paul Rudd, for The Shrink Next Door – 1 million dollars

Jason Sudeikis, by Ted Lasso – 1 million dollars

Sylvester Stallone, for Tulsa King – 1 million dollars

Elizabeth Olsen, for Love and Death – 875 thousand dollars

Brie Larson, for Lessons in Chemistry – 750 thousand dollars

Rose Byrne, by Platonic – 750 thousand dollars

Seth Rogen, for Platonic – 750 thousand dollars

Anne Hathaway, by WeCrashed – 750 thousand dollars

Jared Leto, by WeCrashed – 750 thousand dollars

Pete Davidson, for Bupkis – 500 thousand dollars

Natasha Lyonne, for Poker face – 500 thousand dollars

Angela Bassett, for 9-1-1 – 450 thousand dollars

David Harbour, for Stranger Things – 450 thousand dollars

Winona Ryder, for Stranger Things – 450 thousand dollars

Peter Krause, for 9-1-1 – 350 thousand dollars

Matt Bomer, for Fellow Travelers – 300 thousand dollars

Jonathan Bailey, for Fellow Travelers – 225 thousand dollars

Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min, por The Umbrella Academy – 200 thousand dollars each

