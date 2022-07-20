Oscar Slap: Will Smith Is Highest-Paid Actor of the Year

The year 2022 has been, to say the least, remarkable for Will Smith. The actor won the Oscar the same night he slapped co-star Chris Rock and made news for his temper. Now, Smith has revealed himself to be Hollywood’s highest-paid actor of the year, earning $35 million from Apple TV+ for the super-production Emancipation, film that had its premiere postponed to 2023, when the mood around the actor should be calmer. In the ranking released by the American magazine Variety, Smith had the highest salary, but was behind Tom Cruise, who agreed to receive a share of box office profits from Top Gun: Maverick. The movie has made $1 billion to date, which should turn Cruise’s $12 million fee into a pompous $100 million.
As is well known, actresses tend to be far from the top of Hollywood’s highest paid rankings. The list of highest-paid movie stars has just five women. The first of them to appear, Margot Robbie for the film Barbie (US$12.5 million), occupies the 17th position. On the other hand, on television, the number of well-paid actresses is higher, but salaries are still below actors. Elisabeth Moss, for example, received $1.1 million for the Apple TV+ series illuminated and occupies the third position of the ranking, behind Mahershala Ali and Kevin Costner. The television ranking has 10 women, which include Winona Ryder, Elisabeth Olsen, Brie Larson and Helen Mirren.
Check out the ranking of the best Hollywood salaries this year:
Movie theater
Tom Cruise, by Top Gun: Maverick – $100 million* (*estimate)
Will Smith, for Emancipation – 35 million dollars
Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon – 30 million dollars
Brad Pitt, for Formula 1 Drama – 30 million dollars
Dwayne Johnson, for Black Adam – 22.5 million dollars
Will Ferrell, by Spirited – 20 million dollars
Chris Hemsworth, for Extraction 2 – 20 million dollars
Vin Diesel, for Fast X – 20 million dollars
Tom Hardy, for Venom 3 – 20 million dollars
Joaquin Phoenix, by joker 2 – 20 million dollars
Ryan Reynolds, by Spirited – 20 million dollars
Denzel Washington, for The Equalizer 3 – 20 million dollars
Jason Momoa, by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – 15 million dollars
Eddie Murphy, by Beverly Hills Cop 4 – 15 million dollars
Chris Pine, by Star Trek sequel – 13 million dollars
Steve Carell, for Minions: The Rise of Gru – 12.5 million dollars
Ryan Gosling, for Barbie – 12.5 million dollars
Margot Robbie, for Barbie – 12.5 million dollars
Millie Bobby Brown, by Enola Holmes 2 – 10 million dollars
Timothée Chalamet, for Wonka – 9 million dollars
Matt Damon, for Oppenheimer – 4 million dollars
Robert Downey Jr, by Oppenheimer – 4 million dollars
Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer – $4 million
Daniel Kaluuya, for nope – 4 million dollars
Jamie Lee Curtis, by Halloween Ends – 3.5 million dollars
Anya-Taylor Joy, by Angry – 1.8 million dollars
TV
Mahershala Ali, for The Pilot – 1.3 million dollars
Kevin Costner, for yellowstone – 1.3 million dollars
Elisabeth Moss, for Shining Girls – 1.1 million dollars
Michael Keaton, for Dopesick – $1 million
Harrison Ford, for 1923 – 1 million dollars
Helen Mirren, by 1923 – 1 million dollars
Will Ferrell, by The Shrink Next Door – 1 million dollars
Paul Rudd, for The Shrink Next Door – 1 million dollars
Jason Sudeikis, by Ted Lasso – 1 million dollars
Sylvester Stallone, for Tulsa King – 1 million dollars
Elizabeth Olsen, for Love and Death – 875 thousand dollars
Brie Larson, for Lessons in Chemistry – 750 thousand dollars
Rose Byrne, by Platonic – 750 thousand dollars
Seth Rogen, for Platonic – 750 thousand dollars
Anne Hathaway, by WeCrashed – 750 thousand dollars
Jared Leto, by WeCrashed – 750 thousand dollars
Pete Davidson, for Bupkis – 500 thousand dollars
Natasha Lyonne, for Poker face – 500 thousand dollars
Angela Bassett, for 9-1-1 – 450 thousand dollars
David Harbour, for Stranger Things – 450 thousand dollars
Winona Ryder, for Stranger Things – 450 thousand dollars
Peter Krause, for 9-1-1 – 350 thousand dollars
Matt Bomer, for Fellow Travelers – 300 thousand dollars
Jonathan Bailey, for Fellow Travelers – 225 thousand dollars
Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min, por The Umbrella Academy – 200 thousand dollars each