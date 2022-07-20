Palmeiras arrives in BH with reinforcements, but without Piquerez and Veron; see related | palm trees

Palmeiras arrived early this Wednesday night in Belo Horizonte, where they face América-MG on Thursday, at 8 pm (GMT), for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.
The absences were Gabriel Veron, who has a transfer to Porto practically completed, in addition to Piquerez, out for pain in his left thigh.
Veron arrived to train with the squad before the trip, but the evolution of negotiations throughout the day took the striker out of the delegation. The player must travel to Portugal this Thursday for exams and contract signing.
Dudu takes a photo with Palmeiras fans on arrival in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Emilio Botta
In the recovery phase of a muscle injury in the left thigh, Rony continues to be absent, as well as left-back Jorge and striker Rafael Navarro. Piquerez, who felt muscular discomfort in the duel against Cuiabá, will be preserved this Thursday.
With the documentation in order, forwards López and Merentiel traveled with the delegation and will be available to coach Abel Ferreira. The Argentine and the Uruguayan have been training with the squad for over a month and are looking forward to their debut.
López and Merentiel were related for the first trip through Palmeiras – Photo: Disclosure
In this way, a probable Palmeiras should have: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Vanderlan; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Merentiel (Lopez).
With 33 points, Verdão enters the 18th round in the isolated leadership of the Brasileirão. However, it could lose the position with the start of the round this Wednesday.
- goalkeepers: Weverton, Marcelo Lomba and Vinicius Silvestre
- Sides: Marcos Rocha, Mayke, Gustavo Garcia and Vanderlan
- Defenders: Gustavo Gomez, Murilo, Luan and Kuscevic
- Socks: Danilo, Zé Rafael, Fabinho, Pedro Bicalho, Gabriel Menino, Gustavo Scarpa, Atuesta and Raphael Veiga
- Attackers: Dudu, Wesley, Breno Lopes, Lopez and Merentiel
