Palmeiras will have new hires available against America; see names

Players Jos Manuel Lpez (left) and Miguel Merentiel (right) being presented as the newest additions to Palmeiras, at the club’s Football Academy

This Thursday (21), at 20h, America will have to fulfill the hard task of beating the leader of the Brazilian, Palmeiras, to escape the relegation zone. Coelho’s “life” will be even more complicated if you consider that the new reinforcements for Porco are already available to be listed by coach Abel Ferreira. The duel will be held at Independência, in Belo Horizonte, and is valid for the 18th round.

Palmeiras managed to register forwards Jos Merentiel and Jos Manuel Lpez in the CBF’s Boletim Informativo Dirio (BID) in time for their debut against America. The mid-year transfer window opened on Monday (18). Both athletes have already been training with the group for weeks.

Merentiel, 26, is a center forward who likes to play outside the box. Born in Uruguay, the player was at Defensa y Justicia, from Argentina. There, he played 80 games, scored 27 goals and provided seven assists.

J Lpez is a more area centre-forward, who seeks to exploit his tall stature, 188 cm. A 21-year-old young man played in his native country, in Lans, Argentina. There, he made 58 appearances, scored 22 goals and provided five assists.

Possibility to debut

Against America, coach Abel Ferreira will be able to select one of the two new signings even as a starter. That’s because, Rony and Rafael Navarro, who play the role of central striker, are injured.

In recent games, Gabriel Vern, who is the original winger, has been playing more centrally. There, the 19-year-old scored a goal, against Cuiab, for the Brazilian, and gave an assist, against So Paulo, for the Copa do Brasil.

In the match against Cuiab, left-back Joaqun Piquerez felt pain in his left thigh and had to be replaced. However, the defender has already trained with the group this Tuesday (19) and will possibly be on the field against America.