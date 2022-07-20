Passports from Japan, Singapore and South Korea are the most powerful in the world; Brazil is in 19th place | Tourism and Travel

in the ranking, the number of destinations that passport holders from certain countries can access without a prior visa is taken into account.

The Japanese document has been at the top of the global ranking since 2019. So far, it has made it possible to visit 193 countries without a prior visa, having one more country compared to last year.

The countries Singapore and South Korea were tied for second place with 192 countries without a previous visa.

The Brazilian passport, which allows entry into 170 countries, rose to 19th place – in 2021, it ranked 20th. In the history of the consultancy, which began in 2006, the best position was 16th, in 2016.

Tied with Brazil is the Argentine passport. The least accepted remains the Afghan passport, with 27 countries.

1. Japan (193 destinations)

2. Singapore and South Korea (192 destinations)

3. Germany, Spain (190 destinations)

4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg (189 destinations)

5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden (188 destinations)

6. France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom (187 destinations)

7. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States (186 destinations)

8. Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta (185 destinations)

9. Hungary (183 destinations)

10. Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia (182 destinations)

19. Brazil, Argentina (170 destinations).

105. North Korea (40 destinations)

106. Nepal, Palestinian Territory (38 destinations)

107. Somalia (35 destinations)

108. Yemen (34 destinations)

109. Pakistan (32 destinations)

110. Syria (30 destinations)

111. Iraq (29 destinations)

112. Afghanistan (27 destinations)

