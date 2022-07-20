Paulo Bracks closes an agreement with 777 Partners, and will be director of Vasco after SAF is made official | Venetian column



Paulo Bracks did a great job at Internacional – (Photo: Ricardo Duarte)

The current president of Vasco, Jorge Salgado, already knows: Paulo Bracks will take over the club’s board with the arrival of 777 Partners. The professional, who has been free on the market since leaving Internacional at the beginning of March, signed an agreement with the Group and will be the strongest man in football after the SAF is made official at Cruzmaltino.

Sought by the report, Paulo Bracks did not respond to the messages, but the newspaper O Dia found that the director is just waiting for the end of the bureaucratic procedures to start work at Vasco. Since being approached by members of 777 Partners, Bracks has had at least eight meetings with the Group to outline the next steps.

According to people from 777 Partners, Bracks, at all times, says he is extremely motivated with the project and wants to make Vasco shine again at the top of Brazilian football.

WHO IS PAUL BRACKS? Paulo Bracks is 41 years old, is a lawyer and has a postgraduate degree in Sports Law, has a degree in Football Management from CBF and Technical Management from Universidade do Futebol. Furthermore, Bracks is a professor at CBF Academy.

The professional accumulates passages in América-MG, where he did a great job, especially in the youth category, and Internacional. In Colorado, he was responsible for negotiating the biggest sale in the history of the Rio Grande do Sul club: the transfer of Yuri Alberto to Zenit, from Russia, for more than 25 million euros.

THE INITIAL KICK HAS BEEN GIVEN:

The transition process has already started. Jorge Salgado announced this Wednesday the dissolution of the Football Committee that assisted him in the club’s decisions. Now, the Cruz-Maltino football department is already preparing to start the integration with those responsible for the American company, which also has a stake in Genoa (Italy), Standard Liège (Belgium), Red Star (France) and Sevilla (Spain).

At the moment, Vasco’s SAF case is in court due to an injunction obtained by the Alerj Rights Commission, requested by deputy Fábio Silva. The parliamentarian wants in the action that the contract between the company 777 Partners and Vasco be disclosed to partners and fans. The club appealed the decision.

This lawsuit, however, does not prevent members of 777 Partners and Vasco from continuing the transition process. On the contrary. Meetings are taking place, and planning is being worked out for the remainder of the season.