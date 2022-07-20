Playing video games helps young people improve skills and cognition

Video games have long been a source of parental distrust. Mainly the doubt whether games bring harm to young people’s lives or not, even without being sure most parents limit, or try to limit young people’s access to video games.

To the surprise of many, a study conducted by Georgia State University showed that young people who gamble frequently have improved decision-making skills and better brain functioning in some regions compared to non-gamers.

Study author Tim Jordan reveals that the motivation for doing this study came from his childhood, he was almost blind in one eye and participated in a study that consisted of closing his good eye and playing video games looking only with the bad eye at strengthen it.

This greatly strengthened his eye, going from almost blind to vision with great perception and visual processing, this improvement allowed him to practice several sports.

How the survey was carried out

The research had 47 participants, being 28 frequent players and 19 non-players. Participants underwent an examination called FMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging). In this exam, a screen with some points was shown and the test consisted of indicating which side the points were moving or if they were stopped, this through buttons placed on the hands.

Young people should press the right button when the point moved to the right and to the left in the same way, and when it did not move, they should not press anything.

The test showed that players had faster and more assertive responses than non-players, this performance was associated with brain activities in different areas, this shows that playing video games can improve several subprocesses related to perception, which increases decision-making capacity.

Unlike what parents imagine, video games can be an ally in the development of young people, improving the development of decision-making and improving cognitive perception.