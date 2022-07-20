POCO F4: cell phone maintains the good cost-benefit of the predecessor? | Analysis / Review

The Poco F3 was a great success for combining good specifications with a fair price. Xiaomi wants to repeat the formula with the Poco F4, which ends up rehashing what we saw in the predecessor. Is the new one worth it? The design has changed and is more in line with what we have recently in the Redmi Note line. The F4 has a flat glass back, but it lost the Gorilla Glass protection of its predecessor. The plastic sides are also flat and give an air of modernity, even if they compromise comfort a little. The screen is pretty much the same as before, whether in size, resolution, technology, refresh rate or brightness level. The novelty is for support for Dolby Vision that complements HDR10+ for full support of streaming services. Stereo sound delivers a great sound experience, although the power is not the best.

Xiaomi has also reused the Snapdragon 870 from its predecessor and we have the same combination of RAM, being 6 GB for the most basic with the possibility of stealing 2 GB of storage and expanding the RAM. The performance is good for the category and can handle many open apps well. The 4,500 mAh battery can handle a whole day of moderate use, despite not being impressive in terms of autonomy. The good news is that Xiaomi has upgraded the charger and we now have a 67W model in the box that recharges the battery in around 40 minutes. The F4 has a 64 MP camera with optical stabilization. It can’t fully filter out the shakes, but it makes good photos and videos. It is possible to record in 4K60 with the rear and Full HD at 30 fps with the front. The F4 is a good phone to capture any moment, although the macro is limited and the blur has its flaws. The front makes great selfies for the category. Is it worth buying the Poco F4? Yup. It just won’t be a logical purchase if you own the Poco F3, as the differences between the two are small. To check out all the details of our full review, just access the link below.

