Poor Man Get Rich Quickly Deceiving Customers in Leonardo DiCaprio Filming

the wolf of Wall Street is a 2014 biographical drama film starring Leonardo DiCaprio which has become a worldwide phenomenon and is available in the HBO Max.

If you’ve never seen it or want to see it again, it’s definitely worth it.

In the film, for six months, Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) worked hard at a Wall Street brokerage, following the teachings of his mentor Mark Hanna (Matthew McConaughey). When he finally manages to be hired as a broker for the firm, Black Monday happens, causing the stock markets of several countries to suddenly fall.

Jobless and quite ambitious, he ends up working for a backyard company that deals in low-value securities that are not on the stock market. It is there that Belfort has the idea of ​​setting up a company focused on this type of business, whose sales are lower but, on the other hand, the return for the broker is much more advantageous.

Next to Donnie (jonah hill) and other old-time friends, he creates the Stratton Oakmonta company that makes everyone get rich quickly and also lead a life dedicated to pleasure.

In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio, the list still has Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie and Matthew McConaughey.

