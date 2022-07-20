Porto makes official offer to Palmeiras for Gabriel Veron; see deal details

ESPN found that Palmeiras received an official proposal from Porto and there are ongoing dialogues for the striker’s negotiation

O palm trees received an official offer from Harbor for the purchase of the attacker Gabriel Veron. The information was collected by ESPN in the morning of this Wednesday (20). At this point, the parties try to reach a final agreement through negotiation.

The total value of Porto’s offer can reach up to 15 million euros (R$ 82 million). Palmeiras expected the total values ​​of Porto’s offer to reach up to 15 million euros (R$ 82 million).

However, the official offer came in the amount of 10 million euros (R$ 55 million). THE ESPN anticipated last Tuesday (19) that this value is previously treated as ‘limit’ by the Portuguese clubwhich is not experiencing a great financial moment.

THE ESPN brought the information from the Porto survey last Saturday (16). Gabriel Veron’s release clause is 60 million euros, an amount that Palmeiras knows will not be reached. Because of this, Verdão tries to negotiate the highest number possible with the Portuguese.

Behind the scenes, Palmeiras handles the negotiation with care, as there are a number of variables to be discussed. In addition to trying to gain more value in the event of a future negotiation, the club is also evaluating the impact of Veron’s loss at this point in the season.

Who is also an integral part of the negotiation is Santa Cruz de Natal, owner of 40% of the economic rights of the striker. in contact with ESPNthe club’s president, Lupércio Segundo, said that he entered into an agreement with Palmeiras for the amounts to be received in the negotiation.

“What had to be defined is defined. We have a five-year partnership. It is already in line. Now, the conversation is between Palmeiras and Porto. Veron is 20 years old. In two seasons in Portugal, close to 23 years old, he will be able to think into something bigger”, said the representative.

With the muscular injuries of Rony and Rafael Navarro, Veron received the opportunity to start the attack of Palmeiras and has done the job. In addition to a good performance against São Paulo, the striker scored the winning goal by 1-0 against Cuiabá, at Allianz Parque, in the last round of the Brasileirão.

A departure from Veron at this point can be amortized by the presence of Merentiel and ‘Flaco’ López, names contracted in this transfer market, in addition to the presence of the boy Giovani, from the club’s base, and treated as a ‘new gem’ by the football department .