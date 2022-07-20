Pot texture makes water boil more efficiently

mechanics

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 07/20/2022

boiling water on the nanostructured surface created by the researcher.

[Imagem: Youngsup Song et al. – 10.1002/adma.202200899]

Boil water more efficiently

A more efficient method of heating and evaporating water promises to significantly reduce energy use in industry and at home.

The boiling of water and other fluids is an energy-intensive step that occupies a central place in a wide range of industrial processes, including most power plants, chemical production systems, and even refrigeration systems for electronic appliances.

To optimize such an important process, MIT researcher Youngsup Song has launched a surface treatment that combines three different types of surface modifications, at different size scales.

There are two main parameters that describe the boiling process: the heat transfer coefficient (CTC) and the critical heat flux (FCC). In the design of the materials used in these systems, a balance between the two is generally sought, so that anything that improves one of these parameters tends to worsen the other.

Basically, when enough bubbles form on the boiling surface, it means that boiling is very efficient; But if excess bubbles are created, they can coalesce, forming a vapor film on the surface that resists heat transfer from the hot surface to the water – this creates the famous Leidenfrost effect, which makes water droplets dance on the surface. hot pot.

With a combination of different textures added to the surface of the material, the team was finally able to significantly improve both properties at the same time.

There are three textures to improve all parameters involved in boiling.

[Imagem: Youngsup Song et al. – 10.1002/adma.202200899]

nanostructured surface

Adding a series of microscale pits to a surface is a well-known way to control how bubbles form, effectively keeping them trapped in the pits and preventing them from spreading to the point where they form a heat transfer resistant film.

Song created a series of cavities, each 10 micrometers in diameter, separated by about 2 millimeters, which proved effective in preventing the formation of a vapor film.

But this separation also reduces the concentration of bubbles on the surface, which reduces boiling efficiency. To compensate for this, he introduced a much smaller scale surface treatment, creating small bumps and grooves on the nanometer scale, which increases the surface area and improves the rate of evaporation under the bubbles.

The cavities were made in the centers of a series of pillars on the surface of the material. These pillars, combined with nanostructures, promote the absorption of liquid from the bottom to the top, and this enhances the boiling process by providing a greater surface area exposed to water. In combination, the three “layers” of surface texture – cavity separation, pillars and nanoscale texturing – provide much greater efficiency for the boiling process.

“These microcavities define the position where the bubbles arise. But by separating these cavities by 2 millimeters, we separate the bubbles and minimize the coalescence of the bubbles,” explained Song. At the same time, the nanostructures promote evaporation under the bubbles, and the capillary action induced by the pillars provides liquid to the bubble base. This maintains a layer of liquid water between the boiling surface and the steam bubbles, which increases maximum heat flow.

The challenge is now to get out of the laboratory scale and create apparatus of industrial dimensions – or, at least, of culinary dimensions. “Showing that we can control the surface in this way for improvements is a first step. So the next step is to think of more scalable approaches,” acknowledged Song.

Bibliography: Article: Three-Tier Hierarchical Structures for Extreme Pool Boiling Heat Transfer Performance

Authors: Youngsup Song, Carlos D. Daz-Marn, Lenan Zhang, Hyeongyun Cha, Yajing Zhao, Evelyn N. Wang

Magazine: Advanced Materials

DOI: 10.1002/adma.202200899

Other news about:

more topics