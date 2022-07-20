President of Argentinos Juniors and Corinthians meet in Brazil to negotiate Fausto Vera

The conversation between Corinthians and Argentinos Juniors by Fausto Vera is about to have a new chapter. The president of the Argentine club will come to Brazil to negotiate in person.

O My Helm learned that President Cristian Malaspina will arrive in Brazil this weekend for talks with Corinthians leaders. The expectation is that the definition of the future athlete will take place in the coming days.

Last Monday, president Duilio Monteiro Alves confirmed that he is interested in the player, but that the negotiation was still in the beginning. Vera, in turn, also spoke about her future. The athlete did not talk about the club he will play and said that his managers are ahead of the negotiations, but admitted that he has a chance to leave Argentine football.

The report of My Helm had already brought the news that Corinthians is trying to negotiate a proposal to acquire the player with a value below 4 million euros (about R$ 21 million at the current foreign currency exchange rate). The decrease, however, could mean a smaller percentage of the athlete’s federative rights.

If the negotiations for Fausto Vera materialize, Corinthians will reach the third signing in the middle of 2022. The Parque São Jorge club has already brought Yuri Alberto and babble for season loans. The first played for Zenit, from Russia, and should debut this Wednesday, against Coritiba. Already the defender was in the also Russian Dynamo Moscow.

