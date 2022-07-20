President questions the removal of referees after errors against Galo

photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Srgio Coelho questioned “two weights and two measures” of the Arbitration Commission

Atltico president Srgio Coelho called a press conference to question the current phase of arbitration in Brazilian football. In one of the points of the text read by the black-and-white representative, Galo questions the use of “two weights and two measures” in relation to the removal of referees.

However, no departure happened in mistakes made against Atltico. Srgio Coelho then fired.

“The VAR referees who made a mistake in the Palmeiras x So Paulo game were immediately suspended and did not play in the Athletico-PR x Inter game, for which they were scheduled. And the referees who refereed our games and made these absurd mistakes, much worse what in the game of Palmeiras against So Paulo? Why were they not punished? Why do they continue to work as if nothing had happened? Mr President of the refereeing committee, why double standards? I reiterate: the successive mistakes against Galo and other clubs are staining Brazilian football,” he said.

Among the mistakes mentioned against Atltico are: the failure to send Danilo Barcelos, side of Gois, in the first minutes of the game for the Brazilian Championship; an unmarked penalty against Bragantino; Penalties not scored against So Paulo, but in similar moves were scored against Galo.