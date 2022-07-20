“Psychotic Breakout with Demons”; Walter Casagrande talks openly about crisis arising from drug use

On the afternoon of this Tuesday (19), during the live broadcast of program best of the afternoongives broadcaster bandcommanded by Catia FonsecaO former commentator of Rede Globo, Walter Casagrande, recalled moments of his personal life and career. Is that after the end of your contract with the broadcaster, Big house has participated in several TV shows.

One of the issues addressed by presenter of the program was about the time when the former commentator was a chemical dependent. O delicate topic brought many memories to Big housethat ended opening the heart when detailing a serious accident suffered for more than a decade after having a crisis caused by drug use.

“I had psychotic breaks with biblical demons. [Na época] I was looking for this [demônios] while using drugs. There came a time when I was at home and I could only stay in a rectangle in my living room, because everything else was busy. I left there and went to a hotel with my girlfriend. I arrived and the room was full of demons because they were all in my head. I ran away from there in an outbreak and had the accident”reported the interviewee, who was admitted to the ICU (Intensive care unit) of Albert Einstein hospitalin São Paulo, due to the accident.

cured of addictionwhile participating in the program, Casagrande reflected his relationship with drugs nowadays: “The biggest enemy I had was myself. The responsibility is mine. I take my responsibility. My question is one of ideology, I have this very strong inside me, today I can be free [sem as drogas]“.