PwDs have 480 technology scholarships

Companies have offered scholarships in Technology in order to reduce the shortage of manpower in this sector

According to data from the Brazilian Association of Information and Communication Technology Companies (Brasscom), this sector will need 420 thousand new professionals in 2024. However, the training of technicians, at the rate at which it occurs today, will not meet the demand. In this way, companies have offered scholarships in Technology in order to reduce this shortage of manpower.

Tech

Tech, led by Junior Achievement, is a free, online professional training program. In the Information Technology (IT) Support area, there are 480 scholarships available. The target audience is young people aged between 18 and 29, who have completed high school in the public school system in Brazil, 40 of which are exclusive to residents of Rio de Janeiro, who have a monthly family income of up to two minimum wages (R $2,424.00) per person.

It is not necessary to have any previous technical knowledge, not even experience in the area. However, the candidate cannot be formally working, undertaking or studying higher education or technologist. Applications are open until August 5th on the website.

The initiative is promoted by JA Brasil, which is studying the possibility of borrowing computers and subsidy for hiring the internet service for students who do not have access to the equipment. For this, it depends on availability in each location where the course is offered.

training

In addition to technical training, training on topics such as ethics, self-knowledge, support in preparing curricula and how to behave in a selection process will also be offered. Finally, an IT Support Professional Certificate issued by Google will be delivered, in addition to the JA Brazil Certification.

In this way, those selected will be part of the talent pool of partner companies, which will enable them to participate in selection processes for available vacancies.

CAESAR

People with disabilities also have ten full scholarships to participate in the NExT – New Work Experience – at the CESAR innovation center, where they will be trained to change their careers in the Technology area.

Thus, the online classes will enable the scholarship holder to program in the most used languages ​​in the market. Participants will also be connected to companies in the IT sector.

Therefore, to register, just access the website and register until July 20th.

Students will learn to create their own code using Python and Java, two of the most used programming languages. In addition to solving problems through software development techniques and methods.

Image: RossHelen / Shutterstock.com