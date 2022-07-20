Qualcomm confirms release date of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should feature TSMC’s 4nm build, as Qualcomm was unable to reserve production capacity within the 3nm process. That’s because Apple has secured the first batch for its M2 Pro and M2 Max.

According to the company, the Snapdragon Summit is scheduled to start on the 15th of November and the conference will be held in Hawaii and should run until November 17th.

After much speculation and even leaks, the official date of the event that Qualcomm will use to announce the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has finally been revealed.

Another detail worth mentioning is that Qualcomm will not use Samsung as a supplier for its new chipset, even though the Korean company is already able to produce chips in 3 nm.

In any case, rumors indicate that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should be up to 15% more efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, while we also expect some improvement in the field of the Adreno 740 GPU.

The well-known Digital Chat Station recently commented that this chipset may be the first to feature a 1+2+2+3 core configuration.

1 Cortex-X3 core codenamed Makalu-Elp

2 cores Cortex-A720 codenamed Makalu

2 cores A710 Matterhorn

3 cores A510 Klein-R1

This new arrangement could result in 30% better performance than the current generation, but everything has yet to be confirmed by Qualcomm.

Of course, the presentation of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should result in a massive launch of smartphones equipped with the chipset in the last week of November.

We should expect devices like the Xiaomi 13 range and even the Galaxy S23 family.