Raphinha scores in his debut, and Barcelona thrash Inter Miami in a friendly | international football

One of Barcelona’s main reinforcements for the new season, Raphinha debuted in style for the team. He scored one of the goals in the 6-0 rout of Inter Miami on Tuesday, in the Catalan team’s first friendly on their US tour. Aubameyang, Ansu Fati, Gavi, Dembélé and Depay completed the scoring.
Raphinha also provided the assist for Aubameyang’s goal. The Brazilian started the match between the holders. In addition to him, defender Christensen also made his debut. Lewandowski, officially announced this Tuesday, accompanied the departure from the rostrum.
Barcelona entered the field with: Ter Stegen; Dest, Christensen, Eric Garcia and Baldé; Kessie, Nico and Pedri; Raphinha, Aubameyang and Ansu Fati.
In the second half, Barcelona changed the whole team and played with: Iñaki Pena; Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araújo, Busquets and Jordi Alba; De Jong, Gavi and Pablo Torre; Dembele, Depay and Ez Abde.
Raphinha celebrates a goal for Barcelona – Photo: Getty Images
United States friendly series
This was Barcelona’s second pre-season friendly. Before, the team drew 1-1 with Olot, a local team from Catalonia.
Barcelona still play three games in the United States, before ending the season at Camp Nou, for the friendly tournament Joan Gamper.
- 07/24: Barcelona v Real Madrid in Las Vegas
- 07/27: Barcelona v Juventus in Dallas
- 07/31: Barcelona v New York RB, in New York
- 07/08: Barcelona v Pumas (Mexico), for the Joan Gamper trophy