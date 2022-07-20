Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez’s beauty brand, arrives in Brazil in August | Makeup

THE rare beauty is (almost) among us. The beauty brand, conceived and founded by Selena Gomez, arrives in the country with a complete catalog of products, sold exclusively at Sephora Brasil’s stores and website. It is the label’s first venture in the South American market, part of an expansion movement, and takes place on the eve of the two-year anniversary, celebrated in September. Winner of numerous awards in the international market, Rare proposes simple formulas and multipurpose products for uncomplicated beauty.

“Beauty doesn’t have to be defined by a like, a comment or your body,” Selena said in an interview with the magazine. Allure in August 2020. “When we were creating Rare Beauty, we always had in mind the notion that the brand would be about mental health and creating a safe space for people to connect,” he argued.

Among the products that arrive in the country are the best seller Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush, creamy blush that comes in 5 colors, for R$ 149; O Tinted Moisturizer, moisturizer with color available in 20 shades, for R$ 219; O eyeliner Matte Perfect Strokesinspired by a calligraphy pen, for R$ 139, in addition to other products for the face, eyes, lips and 4 brushes.

Another valid highlight goes to the brand’s packaging: in addition to being aesthetically beautiful, the balls in the liquid products are designed to facilitate access for people with motor difficulties, including arthritis – the case of Selena, who has difficulty opening certain products.

