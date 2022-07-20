Real-life commander? Elisabeth Moss has had a ‘traumatic’ marriage

If fans are unhappy with the suffering experienced by June in the fictional series The Handmaid’s Tale, little do they know that actress Elisabeth Moss has already lived a “traumatic” relationship in real life. She was married to Fred Armisen, but admitted it was a mistake.

After a year of dating, Moss and Armisen decided to make the union official, but in 2010, eight months after the wedding, the couple broke up. It looks like Fred Waterford and Fred Armisen don’t just share the name. In an interview with New York Magazine, Moss revealed that the period was not great. “It was horrible. But at the same time, it’s good that it happened. I’m glad I’m not in it anymore and I’m grateful it didn’t happen at 50,” she said.

Moss also said that she thinks she was very young at the time. “Looking back, I feel like I was very young, and at that moment I didn’t think I was that young. I’m glad I didn’t have kids, got out of the way and probably won’t happen again.”

Fred also spoke up and admitted that the breakup was entirely his fault. “I think I’ve been a terrible husband and I’m a terrible boyfriend. I feel bad for everyone who’s ever dated me.” He even said he wanted to get married, but after a year or two of living together, he freaks out. The musician also revealed that he tried to get Moss to end their relationship. This was the actress’s first marriage, and Fred’s second.