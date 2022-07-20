Real-life Quidditch wants distance from JK Rowling; understand

The real-life sport inspired by Quidditch from Harry Potter has been renamed after author JK Rowling’s anti-trans comments.

US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch announced Tuesday that they have changed their names to US Quadball and Major League Quadball. Introduced in the book of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Quidditch is played by two opposing teams of witches and wizards riding broomsticks flying over a large field.

Rowling has been repeatedly criticized for her transphobic comments, which have drawn criticism from Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Katie Leung and Rupert Grint, in which she explained her involvement with the writer.

“Bringing full creative control of our sport’s name to the vibrant community of players and fans that has grown and sustained it will allow our organizations to take the next step,” MLQ Co-Commissioner Amanda Dallas said in a statement. “We are now able to pursue the kinds of opportunities our community has dreamed of for years.” (via CBR)

This may just be one of the countless moves made by fans of the saga, the writer’s behavior has provoked reactions of repudiation, as the wizard’s saga will face this, only future productions of the magical universe can reveal.

Quidditch scene from the Harry Potter saga

Harry Potter gets special on HBO MAX

Like Friends, Harry Potter won a special reunion for the franchise’s 20th anniversary. The special is available on HBO Max.

This event features the return of the protagonists. Daniel Radcliffe, the little wizard, Emma Watson, the Hermione, and Rupert Grint, the Ron, head the list of the returns.

Other names that appear are Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy).

The special features behind-the-scenes secrets and secrets about the creation of the beloved story.

Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary Celebration: Back to Hogwarts is available on HBO Max.