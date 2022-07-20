Red Alert for Biodiversity: Bees ‘ejaculate’ to death in extreme heat | biodiversity

In an interview, researcher Alison McAffee, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of British Columbia (UBC), explains that at high temperatures, drones begin to convulse and spontaneously ejaculate in an “explosive” way, which leads to death by shock. “They have an elaborate endophallus that comes out and is the size of their own abdomen. It’s pretty extreme,” she told Metro. The endophallus is the male’s genital organ.

She first observed the phenomenon in 2021, when she noticed a significant number of bee deaths following a heat wave in British Columbia. According to the researcher, who works at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories, bee colonies normally maintain a temperature around 35°C, which makes excess heat a threat to these pollinators essential for environmental balance.

“We know that after six hours at 42°C, half of the drones will die from heat stress,” McAfee said, noting that the most sensitive individuals may succumb sooner. About 75% of the world’s top 115 food crops depend on the work of beeswhich are already under increasing pressure due to habitat loss and abusive use of pesticides in crops.

Along with other researchers, McAfee is studying ways to reduce climate stress and avoid massive loss of drones in heat waves, which include, for example, covering hives with awnings of cooling material and inserting reserves of nectar in areas where they fly. reduce the need for long journeys.

