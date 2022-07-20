remember 4 FRIENDS inseparable from cinema the INTERNATIONAL FRIENDSHIP DAY

A good plot always carries a memorable friendship. This Wednesday (20th) is the International Day of Friendship. and, to commemorate nostalgically, here is a sequence of 7 movie friendships who built bonds in the midst of challenges and joys. Remember:

TIMON AND PUMBAA

From the classic “Lion King”, Timon and Pumbaa’s friendship, the meerkat and the wild boar, begins in a hilarious way: at first, Timon refused to call Pumbaa a friend, justifying that the wild boar was just a good acquaintance.

Throughout the story, the characters discover a deep bond and realize that they are not able to survive apart from each other, which solidly establishes the inseparable friendship. Who doesn’t remember the classic “Hakuna Matata”?

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND DR. WASTON

Despite the various depictions, Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Waton maintain the essence of a peculiar and unstoppable friendship. Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective and doctor, despite disagreements and minimal conflicts, sustain a good friendship through complicity and care.

The Doctor. Waton is an indispensable part of Sherlock Holmes investigations, especially when the genius needs emotional support. Additionally, Watson owns a blog, where he writes about Sherlock’s adventures and gives visibility to the detective’s daily missions.

HARRY POTTER, RONY WEASLEY AND HERMIONE GRANGER

After that train ride to Hogwarts, the wizarding world was never the same. Over the course of 8 films, the friends won over audiences for over a decade, facing a series of unexpected and thought-provoking mysteries and adventures.

As Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) team up with Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) in search of the Deathly Hallows, the plot is responsible for one of the most incredible friendships in recent cinema.

WOODY AND BUZZ



They constitute one of the most beloved friendships in animation. Woody and Buzz Lightyear also faced unbelievable adventures together and marked an entire generation.

The relationship of Andy’s two toys also brings reflective questions: in the third film in the franchise, the characters face relationship problems, but soon prove the strength of friendship and overcome conflicts.

Pixar, the animation studio responsible for creating “Toy Story”, also brings another example of a much-loved friendship that deserves mention: Mike and Sully, from “Monstros Inc”. Are they or aren’t they the most beloved little monsters on screen?